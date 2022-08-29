$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2021 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW Platinum
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
8,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9054745
- Stock #: 0P8774
- VIN: 1FT8W4DT1MED35841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
181.7 L Fuel Tank
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder
2413.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
