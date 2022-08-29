2021 Ford F-450

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9054745

9054745 Stock #: 0P8774

0P8774 VIN: 1FT8W4DT1MED35841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0P8774

Mileage 8,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Dual Rear Wheels Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 181.7 L Fuel Tank Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio Dual 157 Amp Alternator Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 2413.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Trip Computer Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Front And Rear Map Lights Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Exterior Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Cab Clearance lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

