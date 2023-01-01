$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XL
21,966KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10360005
- Stock #: 0P9342
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT8MEC64633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,966 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99N
44G
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
4867.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Interior
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment Lights
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19.5" Argent Painted Steel
Safety
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, 397 Amp Alternators, 4.10 Axle Ra...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
