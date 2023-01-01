2021 Ford F-550

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 9 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10360005

10360005 Stock #: 0P9342

0P9342 VIN: 1FDUF5HT8MEC64633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 21,966 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 99N 44G Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Dual Rear Wheels Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Upfitter Switches Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 151.4 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control HD 240 Amp Alternator GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS 4867.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Interior Driver Information Centre Manual air conditioning Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual 1st Row Windows Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin and Dashboard Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Engine Compartment Lights Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Light tinted glass Cab Clearance lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Aluminum Panels Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 19.5" Argent Painted Steel Safety Driveline Traction Control Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters Additional Features TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, 397 Amp Alternators, 4.10 Axle Ra... TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery

