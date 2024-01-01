$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
771KM
VIN 1FA6P8SJ3M5503272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FORD PERFORMANCE Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 771 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 5.2L Supercharged V8 -inc: cross plane crank
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sport Alcantara Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 20" Flow-Formed High-Gloss Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
