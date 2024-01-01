Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2021 Ford Mustang

771 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
771KM
VIN 1FA6P8SJ3M5503272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FORD PERFORMANCE Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 771 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 5.2L Supercharged V8 -inc: cross plane crank

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sport Alcantara Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 20" Flow-Formed High-Gloss Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 43,740 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 188,116 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Base for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Base 73,985 KM $53,995 + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

(250) 832-XXXX

(click to show)

(250) 832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang