Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2021 Ford Ranger

78,928 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

12153162

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Sale

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,928KM
VIN 1FTER4FH2MLD47950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RT823A
  • Mileage 78,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2021 Ford Ranger