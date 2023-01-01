2021 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 1 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9643441

9643441 Stock #: 0P8944

0P8944 VIN: 1FTER4FH6MLD45196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,172 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Tracker System Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 68 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto 729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control

