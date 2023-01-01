Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

24,172 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Jacobson Ford

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,172KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643441
  • Stock #: 0P8944
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH6MLD45196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,172 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

