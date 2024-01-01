$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL
2021 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,525KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7S26M1504130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
992
448
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Engine: 2.0L GDI I-4 Gas -inc: auto start/stop system and EcoMode
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic
ENGINE: 2.0L GDI I-4 GAS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2021 Ford Transit Connect