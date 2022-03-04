$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Willys
11,069KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8637581
- Stock #: 0P8615
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG0ML552512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,069 KM
Vehicle Features
Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
1700# Maximum Payload
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Black Aluminum w/Grey Pad
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
