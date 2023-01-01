Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

34,204 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

Mojave

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708589
  • Stock #: NT836A
  • VIN: 1C6JJTEG0ML592004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
5 Skid Plates
Heavy-Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
GVWR: 2785 kg (6140 lbs)
Fox Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Falken brand tires
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

