Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
High Altitude
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10194303
- Stock #: P9194A
- VIN: 1C4RJFCG8MC833727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
EZH
DFD
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Delete Rear Tow Hook
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
553.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 20" x 8" Low Gloss Granite Crystal Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Sirius Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Trailer Tow Group IV
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
