2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

47,950 KM Used

Listing ID: 10194303

10194303 Stock #: P9194A

P9194A VIN: 1C4RJFCG8MC833727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,950 KM

Vehicle Features Packages EZH DFD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension 180 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Delete Rear Tow Hook Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 553.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Path detection Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Fender Flares Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Wheels: 20" x 8" Low Gloss Granite Crystal Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Sirius Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Active Noise Control System Additional Features Trailer Tow Group IV Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)

