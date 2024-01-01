$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Lincoln Navigator
L Reserve
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
35,739KM
VIN 5LMJJ3LT2MEL15702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,739 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6
GVWR: 3,538 kgs (7,800 lbs) Payload Package
113.9 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
78-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1 Speed Transfer Case
Class IV w/4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors
Smart Trailer Tow
748.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Trailer Sway Control
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power/Illuminated Running Boards
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
22-Way Driver Seat
22-Way Passenger Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Active Park Assist 2.0 Automated Parking Sensors
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Detection and Trailer Coverage Blind Spot
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Cross-traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Email Jacobson Ford
