$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Nissan Murano
Platinum
2021 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,900KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2DS4MC135032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start w/intelligent climate control from key fob
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 235/55R20 AS
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Unique Dark Hyper Silver
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnect Services w/6 month free trial Tracker System
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM (enrollment required, 6 months free trial), Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, Ni...
Safety
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2021 Nissan Murano