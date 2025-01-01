$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Nissan NV200
Compact Cargo S
2021 Nissan NV200
Compact Cargo S
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,549KM
VIN 3N6CM0KN7MK704024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,549 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.407 Axle Ratio
49-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54.9 L Fuel Tank
HD 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,165 kgs (4,773 lbs)
671.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
driver armrest
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vanity w/Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and fold-down passenger's seat w/seatback tray table
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15" x 5.5" Steel
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 2 speakers, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (no navigation services), 7.0" colour display audio touchscreen, USB connection port for iPod and compatible devices, aux input 1/8" mini jack, SiriusXM ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Nissan NV200