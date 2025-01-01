$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
127,373KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6MM151204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,373 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
62 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,300kgs (5,071 lbs)
425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory function and driver 2-way power lumbar support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Area View 360 Front Camera
Area View 360 Left Side Camera
Area View 360 Right Side Camera
Area View 360 Back-Up Camera
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
400w Regular Amplifier
Radio: Fender Premium Audio System -inc: AM/FM, 8 speakers plus subwoofer, 8.0" touchscreen infotainment system - MIBIII, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), USB type C port (x2), Bluetooth mobile phon...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan