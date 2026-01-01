$31,777+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
2022 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
3901 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 2S2
250-832-6066
$31,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR41ND144768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,304 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bannister Automotive Group
Bannister GM Salmon Arm
3901 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 2S2
Call Dealer
250-832-XXXX(click to show)
$31,777
+ taxes & licensing>
Bannister Automotive Group
250-832-6066
2022 Buick Envision