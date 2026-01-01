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2022 Buick Envision

75,304 KM

Details Features

$31,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Watch This Vehicle
14517043

2022 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

3901 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 2S2

250-832-6066

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Contact Seller

$31,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
75,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR41ND144768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,304 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Salmon Arm

3901 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 2S2

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250-832-XXXX

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250-832-6066

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$31,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-832-6066

2022 Buick Envision