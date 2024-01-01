$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond
2022 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,677KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5DP0NLB85471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,677 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99P
44T
322A
YZ
SV
47C
53Q
55G
59D
87D
90F
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
Exterior
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Tires: LT265/70R17 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
4.46 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
6 Skid Plates
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,731 kgs (6,020 lbs)
Additional Features
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP 322A MID PACKAGE
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6
TOWING CAPABILITY
DARK SPACE GREY/BLK ONYX, MARINE GRADE VINYL BUCKET SEATS
FORD PERFORMANCE HEAVY-DUTY MODULAR FRONT BUMPER
DOOR STORAGE BAGS
DARK SPACE GREY/BLK ONYX, MARINE GRADE VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual driver and passenger including fore/aft, up/down and recline and front driver/passenger seat back MOLLE strap system
DOOR STORAGE BAGS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Provides on-vehicle door storage
FORD PERFORMANCE HEAVY-DUTY MODULAR FRONT BUMPER -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Deletes standard LED fog lamps
SLIDE-OUT TAILGATE
SLIDE-OUT TAILGATE -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Prevents on-vehicle door storage
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET FLOOR MATS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Deletes standard carpet front floor mats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 322A MID PACKAGE -inc: Rear Parking Sensors, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, Front Row Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Electronic Autom...
NAVIGATION REMOVAL
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/o Carpet Floor Mats
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost, GVWR: 2,803 kgs (6,180 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Bronco