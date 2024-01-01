$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
20,470KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5BP5NLB45406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,470 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
618.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,685 kgs (5,920 lbs)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P255/70R18 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS
Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
CACTUS GREY
.360-DEGREE CAMERA
BLACK ONYX INTERIOR
2.7L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
3.73/REAR AXLE-OPEN DIFF
HARD TOP, MOULDED-IN-COLOUR
.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG
SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER
FRONT AXLE-OPEN DIFFRNTL
.OUTER BANKS SERIES
.18 MCHNED BLK-PNTD ALUM WHLS
.HIGH PACKAGE
.12 LCD CTR STACK TOUCHSCREEN
.P255/70R18 A/T TIRES (32)
.LUX PACKAGE
CLOTH ROAST/BLACK SEATS
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, standard carpet front and rear floor mats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 314A LUX PACKAGE -inc: 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, For on-vehicle storage
ROAST/BLACK ONYX, HEATED CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual driver and passenger including fore/aft, up/down and recline
.AM/FM,10 SPKRS,SDARS
FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS
CNCTD BLT-IN NAV(3-YR INC)
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost, GVWR: 2,749 kgs (6,061 lbs)
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Bronco