$63,309+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$63,309
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,145KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMEE5BP8NLB72390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,145 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
99P
44T
313A
YZ
2V
43L
47C
53Q
63C
66C
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
618.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,685 kgs (5,920 lbs)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Auxiliary Switches
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation -inc: 90-day trial of connected services, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance and 1 box search, Navigation services require SYNC4 and FordPass Connect, complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see Fo...
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Oxford White
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6
TOWING CAPABILITY
ROAST/BLACK ONYX, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: pre-run accessory wires located in overhead console w/front map lights
KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed
ROAST/BLACK ONYX, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat and second row armrest w/2 beverage holders
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, For on-vehicle storage
EQUIPMENT GROUP 313A HIGH PACKAGE
CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET FLOOR MATS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Deletes standard carpet front and rear floor mats
EQUIPMENT GROUP 313A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Additional Sound Deadening, Information on Demand Panel, Front Parking Sensors, 360-Degree Camera, Sideview Mirrors, LED approach lamps and LED spotlight
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/o Carpet Floor Mats
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: electric brake boost, GVWR: 2,749 kgs (6,061 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 12,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$63,309
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Bronco