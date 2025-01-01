$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,319KM
VIN 3FMCR9D93NRD03941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,319 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
EA
ZP
999
448
47C
50B
53B
693
96Q
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
EBONY BROWN
.HD RADIO
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM,10 SPEAKERS
LEATHER W/MINI PERF
.DUAL ZONE AUTO TEMP AC
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: full size spare
HOT PEPPER RED TC
HOT PEPPER RED TINTED CLEARCOAT
EBONY/ROAST, LEATHER-TRIMMED 2-TONE HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: mini-perforation, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar), 6-way power passenger (fore/aft, up/down, recline) seats and 4-way manually adjustable head restraint for dri...
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 10 speakers and subwoofer, Wireless Charging Pad, HD Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Remote Start System, Heated Steering Wheel, Body-Col...
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS -inc: standard front and rear floor mats w/logo
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST++ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 3-month subscription (available in select markets only), Intelligent Adaptive Crui...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE 60,975 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue S 61,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT 87,771 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Bronco Sport