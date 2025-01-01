$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
8,708KM
VIN MAJ6S3JL1NC470483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
3.51 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
52.2 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Black-Painted Aluminum
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Leatherette Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
DIAMOND WHITE
.6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
PARTIAL GAS FILL
Ebony Black
.AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
.2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 ENGINE
.P205/50R17 A/S BSW TIRES
LEATHER-TRIMMED/PREMIUM CLOTH
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
.17 BLACK-PAINTED ALUM WHL
EBONY, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Ebony seats w/grey interior accents, 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and m...
2022 Ford EcoSport