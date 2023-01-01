$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2022 Ford Expedition
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
17KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134078
- Stock #: 0P9217
- VIN: 1FMJK1MT8NEA54130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Matter Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
HY
RV
600A
99T
44U
536
18K
21D
47B
59N
62L
67H
693
98D
98G
153
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P285/45R22 All-Season BSW
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
107 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Seating
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity
Sirius Travel Link Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Second row heated seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
3.73 NON-LIMITED-SLIP REAR AXLE
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
NON-ELSD AXLE
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS -inc: Upgraded carpet w/Platinum series edging
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle, Reverse Brake Assist, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 360-Degree Camera w/Trailer Reverse Guidance, Pro Trailer Backup Assist
DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
DARK MATTER METALLIC
.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
RUNNING BOARDS,STAINLESS
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0 REMOVAL
CARMELO
LUX LEATHER TRIM W/ MCS DELETE
ACTIVEPARK ASST 2.0 REMOVAL
CARMELO, STANDARD LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT SEATS -inc: Removes multicontour seats w/Active Motion, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline), 8-way power front passenger seats (power function for lumbar and recline)...
HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED LIFTGATE FEATURE REMOVAL -inc: Vehicle is still equipped w/a power liftgate
HANDS FREE LIFTGATE REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6