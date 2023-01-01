2022 Ford Expedition...

Second row heated seats

Reversible cargo mat

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A

CARGO MAT REVERSIBLE

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT

.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE

.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT

HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW

BLACK ONYX

3.73 NON-LIMITED-SLIP REAR AXLE

.P285/45R22 AS BSW

FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW

VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS

NON-ELSD AXLE

FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS -inc: Upgraded carpet w/Platinum series edging

HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle, Reverse Brake Assist, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 360-Degree Camera w/Trailer Reverse Guidance, Pro Trailer Backup Assist

DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC

DARK MATTER METALLIC

.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM

RUNNING BOARDS,STAINLESS

ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0 REMOVAL

LUX LEATHER TRIM W/ MCS DELETE

ACTIVEPARK ASST 2.0 REMOVAL

BLACK ONYX, STANDARD LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT SEATS -inc: Removes multicontour seats w/Active Motion, 10-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline), 8-way power front passenger seats (power function for lumbar and recli...

HANDS-FREE FOOT-ACTIVATED LIFTGATE FEATURE REMOVAL -inc: Vehicle is still equipped w/a power liftgate