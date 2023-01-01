$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
6,694KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10239932
- Stock #: 0P9278
- VIN: 1FM5K8FW6NNA00696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,694 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UM
C6
310A
99W
44B
16B
439
52T
693
153
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
6-Way Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
67.7 L Fuel Tank
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
PARTIAL GAS FILL
AGATE BLACK
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE: 3.3L HYBRID
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC MODULAR HYBRID
EQUIPMENT GROUP 310A
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.20 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
.3.3L HYBRID ENGINE
.10-SP MODULR HYBRD AUTO TRN
.SELF-SEAL P255/55R20 A/S TIRE
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS IV
EBONY, LEATHER-TRIMMED CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: Heated and ventilated, micro perforated inserts, accent stitching, 10-way power driver (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline), 8-way power front passenger (power function for lumbar and recline and d...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 310A HYBRID PACKAGE -inc: 165/70R18 Mini Spare Tire, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Modular Hybrid, High-Series Brakes, 3.73 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, Engine: 3.3L Hybrid, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Aluminum, Active Noise Cancellation, Pe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
