2022 Ford Explorer

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

ST STREET PACK

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)

FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS

EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A HIGH PACKAGE

PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, Located in centre stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, 2 Additional Speakers, Multicontour Seats w/Active Motion

ST STREET PACK -inc: Performance Brakes, Front & Rear Red Painted Perf Brake Calipers, Wheels: 21" Aluminum, Tires: P275/45R21 AS BSW

EBONY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES SPORT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: Heated and ventilated, micro perforated inserts, city silver accent stitching, ST logo, 10-way power driver (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline), 8-way power front passenger (power f...