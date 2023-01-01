$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
66,170KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10615077
- Stock #: 0P9550
- VIN: 1FTFW1E5XNFB06365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,170 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Reverse Sensing System Automated Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 - BlueCruise
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
