2022 Ford F-150

BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Max Trailer Tow Package

98L Fuel Tank

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.SKID PLATES

7350# GVWR PACKAGE

LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE

.LARIAT SERIES

LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE

3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

SINGLE FUEL TANK

TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)

CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC

LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT

.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL

Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed

3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID

HEV 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio,

BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required

MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Heavy-Duty Electric Parking Brake, Auto-Hold

LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, vintage carmine IP topper, door top roll and console armrest, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6...

.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

CNCTD NAV/SIRIUS XM REMOVAL