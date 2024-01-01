$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
12,213KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E89NKF18780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,213 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
JS
FB
302A
998
44G
T8C
XL9
153
50X
52X
53A
55A
617
63T
693
862
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
Power-Adjustable Pedals
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
400W OUTLET
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...
TIRES: LT265/70R18C BSW A/T
LT265/70R18C BSW ALL-TERRAIN
CNCTD NAV/SIRIUS XM REMOVAL
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL
2022 Ford F-150