2022 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

EQUIPMENT GROUP

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

7050# GVWR PACKAGE

.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL

.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.LED BOX LIGHTING

.SKID PLATES

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

Power-Adjustable Pedals

ICONIC SILVER METALLIC

MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

400W OUTLET

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...

TIRES: LT265/70R18C BSW A/T

LT265/70R18C BSW ALL-TERRAIN

CNCTD NAV/SIRIUS XM REMOVAL