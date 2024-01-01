$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,101KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP7NKD63729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UM
MS
301A
99P
44G
T24
XL6
153
47W
52X
54R
55A
55S
59R
59S
63T
64L
693
86B
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
800.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
ONBOARD SCALE W/ SMART HITCH
ONBOARD SCALE W/SMART HITCH
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps
MANUAL FOLDING POWER GLASS SIDEVIEW HEATED MIRRORS -inc: turn signal and black skull caps, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes B...
.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD
BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 black front tow hooks, Note: When 2-tone paint (954) is selected, front and rear bumpers remain chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T (T84), Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Bo...
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW A/T -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford F-150