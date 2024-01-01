Menu
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2022 Ford F-150

60,290 KM

Details Features

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_OneOwner

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,290KM
VIN 1FTFW1E8XNKF17783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,290 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

YZ
MS
300A
998
44G
XL9
153
413
47W
471
50X
52X
53B
59R
63T
693

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
400W OUTLET
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER -inc: towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
.265/70R17 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
CNCTD NAV/SIRIUS XM REMOVAL
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

(250) 832-XXXX

(click to show)

(250) 832-2101

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2022 Ford F-150