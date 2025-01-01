$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
37,075KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED0NFC42236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
D4
UT
302A
99D
44H
T24
XL6
153
47W
50X
52X
53C
54Y
55A
63T
64L
652
693
763
86B
96L
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Rear wheel well liners
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
Max Trailer Tow Package
wheel well liner
98L Fuel Tank
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
JOB #2 ORDER
CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/ CONSOLE
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.SKID PLATES
7350# GVWR PACKAGE
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
SINGLE FUEL TANK
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
BAJA TAN
Transmission: HEV Electronic 10-Speed
3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID
HEV 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, ...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
TAILGATE STEP -inc: tailgate lift assist and tailgate work surface
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD lbs, and upgraded rear bumper, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow...
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass, manual folding, heat, LED puddle lamps and black skull caps
.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 black front tow hooks, Note: When 2-tone paint (954) is selected, front and rear bumpers remain chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T (T84), Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Bo...
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW A/T -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
CNCTD NAV/SIRIUS XM REMOVAL
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL
BLACK W/BAJA TAN, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage
ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
2022 Ford F-150