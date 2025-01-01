$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1E89NKE64946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UM
HB
501A
998
44G
T24
XL9
153
43V
50X
52X
53A
55A
60T
642
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
20 6-SPOKE MAGNETIC PKT WHLS
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE MACHINED-ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets
TIRES: 275/60R20 BSW A/T -inc: 265/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
CNCTD NAV/SIRIUS XM REMOVAL
CONNECTED NAVIGATION & SIRIUSXM W/360L REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Ford F-150