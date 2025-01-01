$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
77,268KM
VIN 1FT7W2B62NEF16381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,268 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
1410.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD
2022 Ford F-250