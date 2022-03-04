$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2022 Ford F-250
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
16,392KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532389
- Stock #: 0P8565
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT1NEC02324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,392 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
3260# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Retractable Rear Step
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
SYNC 4 Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Digital/Analog Appearance
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Electronic-L...
