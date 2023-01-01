2022 Ford F-350

Listing ID: 10342686

10342686 Stock #: 0P9332

0P9332 VIN: 1FT8W3DT6NEC52689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 996 44G Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Dual Rear Wheels Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection HD 200 Amp Alternator 183.6 L Fuel Tank Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery 2962.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Step Bumper DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments (4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner) Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Blind Spot Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Bed Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column KEYPAD Leather Door Trim Insert Full Overhead Console w/Storage Pickup Cargo Box Lights 8-Way Driver Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access SYNC 4 Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Digital/Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...

