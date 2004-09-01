2022 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632465

10632465 Stock #: PT646A

PT646A VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NED66303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection HD 200 Amp Alternator 183.6 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package 2004.9 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Step Bumper DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Camera Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Blind Spot Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cargo Bed Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column KEYPAD Leather Door Trim Insert Full Overhead Console w/Storage Pickup Cargo Box Lights 8-Way Driver Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access SYNC 4 Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Digital/Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

