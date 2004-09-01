$102,429+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$102,429
+ taxes & licensing
119,517KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT1NEC39559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,517 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
D1
SP
39D
559
99T
44G
TCW
X3H
153
16S
17C
17X
18E
53W
592
61N
61S
62S
649
66S
67B
693
96K
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
2004.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
8-Way Driver Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
CHROME PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Power Running Board
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Power-deployable Running Boards
JAVA
SPLASH GUARDS - REAR
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
STONE GRAY
ALUMINUM PVD BRIGHT CENTRE-20
WHEELS: 20" ALUMINUM PVD
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR
.KING RANCH TRIM
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT
STAR WHITE
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 ...
CHROME PACKAGE -inc: 2 front chrome tow hooks and chrome rear tailgate applique, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Wheels: 20" Aluminum PVD, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Door handles include body-colour surround, Chrome Exhaust...
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Twin Panel Moonroof, overhead console, Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 384 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 101,674 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester i Convenience 69,116 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$102,429
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford F-350