2022 Ford F-350

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS

SAFE DEPOSIT - CONSOLE LOCK BOX

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard