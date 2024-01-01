$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,156KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT8NEF69568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
D4
5B
39D
559
99T
44G
X3J
153
16T
17L
17X
43V
527
53W
66S
67B
693
85S
873
96U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Trailer towing package
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REMOTE START
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support
BLACK ONYX
Black Appearance PKG
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
.WHEEL WELL LINERS REAR
RAPID RED
.HI GLOSS BLACK ALUM WHEELS-20
ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 2-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjus...
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and climate c...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
REAR CHMSL CAMERA -inc: LED centre-high-mounted stop lamp w/cargo light, Display appears in centre-stack screen
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: front and rear black Ford oval logos and ebony black fender vent surround, Blacked Out Surrounds LED Only Headlamps, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Ebony Black Painted Front Grille Bars, Ebony Black Painted Mirror Caps, Tough Be...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford F-350