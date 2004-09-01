2022 Ford F-350

HOOD DEFLECTOR

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

GOOSENECK HITCH KIT

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS

SPLASH GUARDS - REAR

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

DARK MARSALA LEATHER 40/C/40

ICONIC SILVER METALLIC

ICONIC SILVER

TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

BLACK ONYX

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS

.35 OFF ROAD LT285/75R18E AT

.LOW GLOSS BLCK PNT ALUM-18 WH

.PLATINUM TRIM

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR

SPLASH GUARDS - FRONT

12000 LB WINCH BY WARN*DRL INS

TONNEAU COVER - SOFT FOLDING

TRL TPMS/CAM *CUSTOMER PLACED

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS -inc: Rear wheel well liners are already standard

BLACK ONYX/DARK MARSALA, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, Fle...

SOFT FOLDING TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER

INDIVIDUAL TRAILER TPMS W/CAMERA (DEALER INSTALLED) -inc: customer-placed trailer camera, Note: Trailer TPMS sensors only compatible on wheels w/a .452" diameter valve stem