2022 Ford F-350

Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,409KM
VIN 1FT8W3BTXNEE61405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ST155A
- Mileage 86,409 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
2004.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
8-Way Driver Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
