$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Platinum
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,323KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0NEC03734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
2004.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
ACC with ASLD
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2023 Kia Seltos LX 23,925 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota 4Runner BASE 46,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XL 40,000 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford F-350