2022 Ford F-350

CHROME PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio

3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE

LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.SKID PLATES

SNOWPLOW PREP/CAMPER PACKAGE

JAVA

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

STONE GREY

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

CUSTOMER-PLACED TRAILER CAMERA (DEALER INSTALLED)

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

14000# GVWR PACKAGE

.KING RANCH TRIM

.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR

KING RANCH MONOCHROME PAINT PK

CUSTOMER PLACED TRAILER CAMERA

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

SNOW PLOW PREP & CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and computer selec...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 ...

TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

KING RANCH MONOCHROMATIC PAINT PACKAGE -inc: Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Monochromatic Paint

VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: all-weather floor mats and carpeted floor mats