2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW King Ranch
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW King Ranch
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,778KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT2NED66690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
D1
SP
39D
559
99T
44G
TBM
X3K
153
16P
17C
17X
47B
53W
65B
66S
67B
693
85G
96M
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
2962.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate Step
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments (4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner)
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Vinyl Floor Covering
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Driver Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
CHROME PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
SNOWPLOW PREP/CAMPER PACKAGE
JAVA
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
STONE GREY
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
CUSTOMER-PLACED TRAILER CAMERA (DEALER INSTALLED)
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
.KING RANCH TRIM
.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR
KING RANCH MONOCHROME PAINT PK
CUSTOMER PLACED TRAILER CAMERA
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
SNOW PLOW PREP & CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and computer selec...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
JAVA, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats w/memory, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar), 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 ...
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
KING RANCH MONOCHROMATIC PAINT PACKAGE -inc: Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Monochromatic Paint
VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: all-weather floor mats and carpeted floor mats
CHROME PACKAGE -inc: 2 front chrome tow hooks and chrome rear tailgate applique, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles, Door handles include body-colour surround, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Exhaust Tip, 6" Angular Bright Po...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2022 Ford F-350