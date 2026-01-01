2022 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

Oxford White

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

.CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS-18

3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

BLACK ONYX

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 2-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjus...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan