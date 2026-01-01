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<p>This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum is a heavy-duty powerhouse built to work as hard as you do. Finished in striking Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this Platinum trim pairs premium comfort with serious capability. With only 24,500 km on the odometer, its in excellent condition and ready for its next owner. Under the hood sits a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel paired with 4WD and a 10-speed automatic, plus heated/ventilated leather captains chairs, a twin-panel moonroof, and premium B&O audio. Stop by Jacobson Ford today to take this exceptional Super Duty for a test drive!</p>

2022 Ford F-350

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW Platinum

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14526232

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW Platinum

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

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Used
24,500KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT0NEE28667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT587A
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum is a heavy-duty powerhouse built to work as hard as you do. Finished in striking Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this Platinum trim pairs premium comfort with serious capability. With only 24,500 km on the odometer, it's in excellent condition and ready for its next owner. Under the hood sits a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel paired with 4WD and a 10-speed automatic, plus heated/ventilated leather captain's chairs, a twin-panel moonroof, and premium B&O audio. Stop by Jacobson Ford today to take this exceptional Super Duty for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

153
16S
17X
39D
43V
44G
53W
559
66S
67B
693
7B
99T
AZ
TBM
X3K

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183.6 L Fuel Tank
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
2962.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Polished Aluminum Machine Finished -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments (4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
ACC with ASLD

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
LT245/75R17E BSW ALL-TERRAIN
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
BLACK ONYX
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.PLATINUM TRIM
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
STAR WHITE
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 h...
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (7) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

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(250) 832-XXXX

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(250) 832-2101

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Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2022 Ford F-350