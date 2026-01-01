$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Platinum
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT587A
- Mileage 24,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum is a heavy-duty powerhouse built to work as hard as you do. Finished in striking Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this Platinum trim pairs premium comfort with serious capability. With only 24,500 km on the odometer, it's in excellent condition and ready for its next owner. Under the hood sits a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel paired with 4WD and a 10-speed automatic, plus heated/ventilated leather captain's chairs, a twin-panel moonroof, and premium B&O audio. Stop by Jacobson Ford today to take this exceptional Super Duty for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Additional Features
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
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(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
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(250) 832-2101