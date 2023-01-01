$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2022 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW XLT
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
25,475KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10351740
- Stock #: 0P9335
- VIN: 1FDUF4HT0NED66553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,475 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99N
44G
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 7,484 kgs (16,500 lbs) Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
4186.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Black grille w/chrome accents
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor, 4.10 Axle Ratio w/Limited Slip, R...
