2022 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW Platinum
2022 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW Platinum
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,101KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W4DT7NEF69578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
181.7 L Fuel Tank
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
Engine: 6.7L 4V OHV Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder
2413.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum -inc: 4 aluminum outer and 2 steel inner, bright Ford oval centre hub ornaments
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Bed Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
CAMPER PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SKID PLATES
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
BLACK ONYX
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.PLATINUM TRIM
14000# GVWR PACKAGE
STAR WHITE
.POLISHED ALUMINUM 19.5 WHEELS
225/70R19.5G BSW TRACTION
.4.30 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
BLACK ONYX, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/ventilated, 10-way power driver and 8-way power front passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 h...
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...
Tires: 225/70Rx19.5G BSW Traction -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2022 Ford F-450