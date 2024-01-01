$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW LARIAT
2022 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW LARIAT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,585KM
Used
VIN 1FD0W5HT1NED08701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
AZ
5B
39D
559
99T
44G
TGJ
X4N
153
16S
18A
207
693
76S
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
Dual 157 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.7L 4V Power Stroke Diesel V8 -inc: transmission mounted live drive and stationary mode PTO, 27 litre (7.2 gallon) plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, B20 capability, urea gauge and intelligent oil life monitor
4395.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
WHEELS: 19.5" FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Ford oval centre hub ornaments
Interior
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
4.10 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP
UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
4.10 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
BLACK ONYX
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
ALL WEATHER MATS W/CARPT MATS
.TRANS POWER TAKE-OFF PROVIS
LESS TIRE INFLATION MONITOR
.6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
STAR WHITE
225/70R19.5G BSW ALL POSITION
18000# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 10R140 w/neutral idle, SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW A/P -inc: Spare may not be the same as the road tire
BLACK W/BLUE ACCENT, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: 40/Console/40, monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 10-way power driver adjuster, 8-way front passenger seating and 2-way power driver and passenger ...
UPFITTER INTERFACE MODULE -inc: the UIM pre-installed and interface cables (2- 3' blunt cut cables w/connectors), Note: The Upfitter Interface Module (UIM) is an electronic control module that provides output signals for aftermarket equipment (such as ...
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpet floor mats
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford F-550