2022 Ford MAVERICK
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,514KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F98NRA86780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
JS
7B
300A
999
448
17S
693
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.63 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
62 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,205 lbs)
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
CLOTH
Blue
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.XLT TRIM
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
.17 UNIQUE ALUMINUM WHEEL
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
.TRAILER TOWING HITCH
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: off-road screen in instrument cluster, rotary gear shift dial including selectable drive modes: normal, mud/rut, sand and tow/haul, Hill Descent Control, Skid Plates, Wheels: 17" Unique Aluminum, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, Upgr...
NAVY PIER/MEDIUM SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver, 4-way manual adjustable passenger, front floor console w/armrest and storage bin
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford MAVERICK