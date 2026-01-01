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2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,577KM
VIN 3FTTW8F90NRA68080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
7B
300A
999
448
21D
16C
54B
693
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.63 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
62 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,205 lbs)
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
CLOTH
Blue
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT TRIM
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET MATS
XLT Luxury Package
FLR LNRS WITHOUT CARPETED MATS
.8 BED TIE-DOWNS
.POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER - SOFT FOLDING
.TRAILER TOWING HITCH
XLT LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Full Size Spare Tire, 8 Bed Tie-Downs w/Locking Rail, Hard Drop-In Bedliner, LED Box Lighting, Remote Start System, Leather Wrappe...
.BEDLINER - HARD DROP-IN
TONNEAU PU BOX COVER SFT FOLD
NAVY PIER/MEDIUM SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver, 4-way manual adjustable passenger, front floor console w/armrest and storage bin
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Maverick