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2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,505KM
VIN 3FTTW8E34NRA56172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Orange Metallic TC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,505 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
SB
7B
300A
993
445
50B
54L
63B
86B
87B
693
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
2.91 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
ENGINE: 2.5L HYBRID
GVWR: 2,359 kgs (5,200 lbs)
45-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
709.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
bed extender
CLOTH
Blue
Equipment Group 300A
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT TRIM
Ford Co-Pilot360
CYBER ORANGE METALLIC TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
XLT Luxury Package
PROTECTIVE FILM HOOD/FENDERS
.8 BED TIE-DOWNS
.POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT
.BEDLINER - SPRAY-IN
.FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT)
.TRAILER TOWING HITCH
.2.5L HYBRID ENGINE
.AUTO TRANS
FRONT & REAR MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS (4-PIECE)
XLT LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Rear Seat Cup Holders, Key Fob w/Remote Start, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Full Size Spare Tire, 8 Bed Tie-Downs w/Locking Rail, Spray-In Bedliner, LED Box Lighting, Heated Wiper Park,...
CYBER ORANGE METALLIC
SPLASH GUARDS, MOLDED, FRT-RR
FORD CO-PILOT360 -inc: Full size tire size - 215/60R17, Full Size Spare Tire, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping aid, lane-keeping alert and driver alert system
NAVY PIER/MEDIUM SLATE, UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver, 4-way manual adjustable passenger, front floor console w/armrest and storage bin
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2022 Ford Maverick