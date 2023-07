2022 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 0 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10173582

10173582 Stock #: 0P9237

0P9237 VIN: 1FATP8FFXN5110931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 6,084 KM

Vehicle Features Packages YZ 5W 401A 99F 44U 67G 96B 19B 41H 583 153 693 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) Regenerative Alternator Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Locks Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Paddle Shifters GT Performance Package Leather-Trimmed Seats Oxford White PARTIAL GAS FILL EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM 10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXH .19 EBONY BLACK PNTD ALUM WHL .ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL .PREMIER TRIM W/CLR ACCENT GRP .FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE .VOICE-ACT TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS 3.55 TORSEN REAR AXLE AM/FM SINGLE CD AND HD RADIO .B&O SOUND SYSTEM,12 SPKR .SPOILER DELETE FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A HIGH PACKAGE -inc: Premier Trim w/Colour Accent Group, accent stitched centre console lid, wrapped knee bolsters w/accent stitch and shifter boot, unique colour-accented door-trim and wrapped centre console w/accent stitch, Premium... TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Paddle Shifters, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Remote Start System, 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: 12 speakers including subwoofer in-trunk, CD player and HD Radio .5.0L TI-VCT V8: GT 450HP PREM FLOOR MATS W/ACC STITCH .P255F/P275R/40R19 SUMMER TIRE SHOWSTOPPER RED SHOWSTOPPER RED, LTHR-TRIMMED CLIMATE-CONTROLLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar, 4-way power passenger seat, driver memory recline and colour accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.